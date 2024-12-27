CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Receives $7.68 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.68.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of CI&T from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CI&T in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock.

Shares of CINT opened at $6.13 on Friday. CI&T has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of CI&T by 101.1% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 1,073,302 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in CI&T by 245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65,457 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CI&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in CI&T by 28.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 15,083 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

