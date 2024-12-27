Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Shares of CL opened at $92.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The company has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $78.53 and a one year high of $109.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,726 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 65.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,749,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,642,000 after buying an additional 2,674,807 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,644,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,542,000 after buying an additional 2,132,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,436,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

