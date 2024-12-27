Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 270000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Commerce Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.