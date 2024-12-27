Comparing Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Cullinan Therapeutics and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullinan Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Genfit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cullinan Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 163.45%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 251.35%. Given Genfit’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Genfit is more favorable than Cullinan Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullinan Therapeutics N/A -26.54% -25.32% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Cullinan Therapeutics and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cullinan Therapeutics has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.3% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Cullinan Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullinan Therapeutics and Genfit”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullinan Therapeutics $18.94 million 36.95 -$153.16 million ($2.84) -4.23 Genfit $76.06 million 2.43 -$31.27 million N/A N/A

Genfit has higher revenue and earnings than Cullinan Therapeutics.

Summary

Genfit beats Cullinan Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullinan Therapeutics

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company's development products comprise CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; and CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for the treatment relapsed/refractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It has license and collaboration agreement with Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies; Harbour BioMed US Inc. for the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of CLN-418; and co-development agreement with Taiho Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop Zipalertinib. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as Cullinan Oncology, Inc. and changed its name to Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2024. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Genfit

Genfit S.A., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

