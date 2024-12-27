Contrasting Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) and Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Allurion Technologies has a beta of -0.56, indicating that its share price is 156% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphatec has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Alphatec’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies -71.24% N/A -56.75% Alphatec -31.06% -541.39% -22.99%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies $34.75 million 0.79 -$80.61 million ($0.48) -0.88 Alphatec $572.74 million 2.24 -$186.64 million ($1.28) -7.05

This table compares Allurion Technologies and Alphatec”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allurion Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alphatec. Alphatec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allurion Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Allurion Technologies and Alphatec, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 1 3 1 3.00 Alphatec 0 1 8 0 2.89

Allurion Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 578.23%. Alphatec has a consensus target price of $17.11, indicating a potential upside of 89.49%. Given Allurion Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Allurion Technologies is more favorable than Alphatec.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Alphatec shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Allurion Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Alphatec shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Alphatec beats Allurion Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. Allurion Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems. It also provides split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; spinal implants and fixation systems comprising NanoTec surface modifications, Calibrate PSX, and Invictus, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization. In addition, the company provides biologics comprising 3D ProFuse Osteoconductive Bioscaffold for ease of handling and better endplate-to-endplate contact; AlphaGRAFT Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) comprising demineralized human tissues; AlphaGRAFT DBM Fibers comprising demineralized fibers; AlphaGRAFT Cellular Bone Matrix (CBM), a growth factor-enriched cellular bone matrix; AlphaGRAFT CBM that is delivered in granular, fiber, or structural form; BioCORE Moldable Bioactive Graft, a synthetic mineral-collagen composite matrix that can be molded to fit the bone defect; and Amnioshield Amniotic Tissue Barrier, an allograft for spinal surgical barrier applications. The company sells its products through a network of independent sales agents and direct sales representatives. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

