Craneware (LON:CRW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,228.05 ($27.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,243 ($28.11). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,201.69 ($27.59), with a volume of 18,617 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.83) target price on shares of Craneware in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Craneware in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company has a market cap of £770.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,384.62 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,170.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,227.69.

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

