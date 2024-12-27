Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the November 30th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Price Performance

NASDAQ CMCT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 4,954,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,651. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $14.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.44, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Get Creative Media & Community Trust Co. alerts:

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $28.62 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

(Get Free Report)

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.