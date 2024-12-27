Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Short Interest Up 794.7% in December

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 794.7% from the November 30th total of 164,300 shares. Approximately 18.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CPIX opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.30. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; Sancuso, an injection for the treatment of chemotherapy treatment; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

