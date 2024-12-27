CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 363.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CV Sciences Stock Performance

CVSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,960. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.62.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells herbal supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The company offers its products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CVAcute, CVDefense, and PlusCBD Pet brands in the health care market sector, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products through its websites, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers.

