CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Short Interest Update

CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a growth of 363.3% from the November 30th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 614,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CV Sciences Stock Performance
CVSI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 34,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,960. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.62.
CV Sciences Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CV Sciences
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.