DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

