Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.80, but opened at $43.88. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $44.09, with a volume of 2,282,203 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 5,277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 482,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,406,000 after buying an additional 473,795 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $10,661,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,528,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,253,000. Finally, Oriental Harbor Investment Fund bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $7,720,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

