Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Receives C$18.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$18.75 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Jane Gavan sold 14,700 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.24, for a total value of C$326,975.04. Also, Director Kellie Leitch sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.68, for a total value of C$40,455.23. 47.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.UN stock opened at C$18.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$300.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.21. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1 year low of C$14.90 and a 1 year high of C$23.34.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

