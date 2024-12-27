Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the November 30th total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 9.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 36.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 44.9% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 23,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ETG stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 101,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,265. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.