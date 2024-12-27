Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Shares Up 27.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) were up 27.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 311,595 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 159% from the average daily volume of 120,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Electrum Discovery Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 21.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05.

About Electrum Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.