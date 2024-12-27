EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on EMX Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

EMX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.74. 160,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,144. The company has a market cap of $192.51 million, a P/E ratio of -43.50 and a beta of 0.80. EMX Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 13.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of EMX Royalty by 26.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.54% of the company’s stock.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.