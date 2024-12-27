Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,432 ($17.94) and last traded at GBX 1,432 ($17.94). 80,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 535,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,441 ($18.06).

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,609.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,665.31. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,564.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.