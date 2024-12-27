Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $5.30. Eos Energy Enterprises shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,977,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 5,744.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,164,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109,880 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,588,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 600,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

