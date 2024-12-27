Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 427.1% in December

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 606,200 shares, a growth of 427.1% from the November 30th total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 712,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 314,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,055. Eterna Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.18.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
