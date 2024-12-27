Eureka Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on December 30th (NASDAQ:EURKU)

Eureka Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:EURKU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 30th. Eureka Acquisition had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Eureka Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Eureka Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Eureka Acquisition stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. Eureka Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Eureka Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $1,451,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Eureka Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,278,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eureka Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $2,300,000.

About Eureka Acquisition

Eureka Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

