Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Evans Bancorp from $42.32 to $45.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Evans Bancorp Stock Performance

Evans Bancorp stock opened at $44.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.92 million, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.92. Evans Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $31.69 million for the quarter. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 13.80%.

Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 18.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 47.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,218 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evans Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

