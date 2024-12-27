Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s Why

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. 450 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.
Evonik Industries Stock Up 7.7 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.20.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Evonik Industries
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.