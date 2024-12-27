Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Trading 2.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN – Get Free Report) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 21,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 54,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Excelsior Mining Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$58.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.16.

About Excelsior Mining

Excelsior Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company holds interests in the Gunnison copper project; the Johnson Camp Mine; and the Strong and Harris copper-zinc-silver project located in Arizona. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

