First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.233 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance
Shares of FTSM stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. The stock had a trading volume of 452,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,009. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.88.
About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
