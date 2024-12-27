Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $39.11. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 8,946 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James upgraded Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Firstsun Capital Bancorp
Firstsun Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,816,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,846,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,024,000.
About Firstsun Capital Bancorp
FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Firstsun Capital Bancorp
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firstsun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.