Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.01, but opened at $39.11. Firstsun Capital Bancorp shares last traded at $39.99, with a volume of 8,946 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Firstsun Capital Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSUN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $2,816,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,846,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $873,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Firstsun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $1,367,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Firstsun Capital Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,024,000.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.

