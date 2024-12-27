Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fuchs SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fuchs Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $10.78 on Friday. Fuchs has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $991.33 million for the quarter. Fuchs had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fuchs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fuchs Company Profile

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

