FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Bruker Issued By Zacks Research

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bruker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Bruker’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BRKR. Barclays decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.27. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Bruker by 4,636.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bruker by 115.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 661 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

