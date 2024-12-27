Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.92 and last traded at $151.22, with a volume of 239731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GKOS. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Glaukos from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $152.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.92.

The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.88.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $96.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.50 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 3,328 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $498,700.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,310,024.65. This trade represents a 3.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total transaction of $1,502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,454.08. This trade represents a 23.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,603 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,678 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Glaukos by 23.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,959,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Glaukos by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 20.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Glaukos by 12.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

