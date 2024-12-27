Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,672 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 3,199% compared to the typical volume of 81 call options.

Institutional Trading of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981,965 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $36,500,000 after purchasing an additional 197,191 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 18,322 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 32.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,150 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,279 shares of the technology ETF’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIQ traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,715. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -230.35 and a beta of 1.13. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.71 and its 200-day moving average is $36.62.

About Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.