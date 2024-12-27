Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Up 571.4% in December

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $10.03. 6,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88.

About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF

The Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (EDOC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of companies in the global health care industry with high exposure to telemedicine & digital health. EDOC was launched on Jul 29, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

