Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 389 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFFD. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 3,623.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,059,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,857,000 after purchasing an additional 77,267 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 822.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

