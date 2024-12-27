Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 53.8% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HERO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 53,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile
The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
