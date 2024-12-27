Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
GLNG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Fearnley Fonds downgraded Golar LNG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.
Golar LNG Price Performance
Golar LNG Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 714.29%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golar LNG
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 105.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 206.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 830.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About Golar LNG
Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.
