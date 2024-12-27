Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.

