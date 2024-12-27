Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Price Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.09 on Tuesday. Golden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.
About Golden Minerals
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.