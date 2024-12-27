GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG) Insider Acquires A$502,480.00 in Stock

GQG Partners Inc. (ASX:GQG – Get Free Report) insider Rajiv Jain acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$502,480.00 ($312,099.38).

Rajiv Jain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GQG Partners alerts:

On Monday, December 16th, Rajiv Jain bought 110,799 shares of GQG Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.22 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$246,306.18 ($152,985.20).

On Friday, December 13th, Rajiv Jain acquired 79,871 shares of GQG Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.28 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$182,425.36 ($113,307.68).

GQG Partners Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62.

GQG Partners Increases Dividend

About GQG Partners

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 11th. This is a positive change from GQG Partners’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.33%. GQG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

(Get Free Report)

GQG Partners Inc operates as a boutique asset management company worldwide. It manages equity portfolios for investors, including insurance funds, pension/superannuation funds, sovereign wealth funds, ultra high net worth investors, sub advised funds, financial advisors, wealth management administration platforms, private banks, and other discretionary wealth managers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GQG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GQG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.