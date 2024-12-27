GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI) Announces Dividend of $0.16

GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:CONI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1644 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CONI traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $11.05. 171,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,836. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.72. GraniteShares 1x Short COIN Daily ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54.

