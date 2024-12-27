Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gratomic Price Performance

Shares of Gratomic stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,385. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

