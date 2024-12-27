Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the November 30th total of 112,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Gratomic Price Performance
Shares of Gratomic stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,385. Gratomic has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.05.
Gratomic Company Profile
