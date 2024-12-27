Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives $11.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.79.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCAT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $40,005.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,024.32. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $67,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 236,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,333. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,551 shares of company stock worth $532,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.09 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $431.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

