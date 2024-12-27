Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the November 30th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 389,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.3 %

HENKY traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,551. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

