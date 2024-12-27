Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $126,305.74 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $126,305.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,382.70. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $488,573.43.

On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98.

On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09.

On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,175. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $35.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.