Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $126,305.74 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $126,305.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,382.70. This trade represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 20th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 18,959 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $488,573.43.
- On Monday, November 25th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 101,993 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $3,021,032.66.
- On Wednesday, November 13th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 142,886 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $4,276,577.98.
- On Monday, October 14th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 269,739 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $5,478,399.09.
- On Monday, October 7th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,868 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $196,965.28.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,844,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,054,175. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.46. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $35.02.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on HIMS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $604,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,531,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Hims & Hers Health Company Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
