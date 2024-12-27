Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 168050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ingram Micro from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

