Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the November 30th total of 99,800 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 270,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of Innovative Eyewear stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.13. 73,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.52. Innovative Eyewear has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $27.20.

Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Innovative Eyewear had a negative net margin of 514.01% and a negative return on equity of 115.86%.

Innovative Eyewear Company Profile

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers Vyrb, a social media application that enables the user to receive and send posts through Lucyd Lyte smart glasses with voice.

