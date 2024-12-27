Insider Buying: B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Acquires C$35,637.03 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin acquired 10,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.51 per share, with a total value of C$35,637.03.

Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Randall Chatwin sold 6,095 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.74, for a total transaction of C$22,795.30.

On Friday, October 4th, Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$21,350.00.

B2Gold Stock Performance

TSE:BTO opened at C$3.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.18 and a twelve month high of C$4.84.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is -129.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. Cibc World Mkts cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.25 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.66.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

