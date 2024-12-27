Insider Buying: Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Buys 68,500 Shares of Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Robert Brent Fryk bought 68,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,731.50.

Robert Brent Fryk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Robert Brent Fryk sold 29,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$23,895.00.

Pine Cliff Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Pine Cliff Energy stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.90. 348,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,036. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.75 and a 52 week high of C$1.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.11 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.37.

Pine Cliff Energy Announces Dividend

Pine Cliff Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Pine Cliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and crude oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta, as well as in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.