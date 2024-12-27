Insider Selling: L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Insider Sells 1,764 Shares of Stock

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.65, for a total transaction of $376,878.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,383.80. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ross Niebergall also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 16th, Ross Niebergall sold 1,764 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.62, for a total transaction of $394,465.68.
- On Monday, November 4th, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.93, for a total value of $740,814.84.
- On Wednesday, October 2nd, Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.68, for a total value of $731,103.84.
Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $212.37. The stock had a trading volume of 655,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,930. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.18 and a 1 year high of $265.74. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.72.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.30%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 236.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 989,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,186,000 after purchasing an additional 695,582 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,245,000 after buying an additional 178,407 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 434,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,532,000 after buying an additional 171,420 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23,627.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 170,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,580,000 after buying an additional 169,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 822,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.
LHX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $295.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
