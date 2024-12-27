Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.25. Approximately 11,845,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 61,544,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.44.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.04.

The firm has a market cap of $86.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

