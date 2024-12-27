Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Stock Price Down 21.1% – Here’s Why

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 21.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inventus Mining news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 577,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,735.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,952,000 shares of company stock worth $99,235. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

