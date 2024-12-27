Inventus Mining (CVE:IVS) Trading Down 21.1% – What’s Next?

Inventus Mining Corp. (CVE:IVS – Get Free Report) shares fell 21.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 118,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 93,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inventus Mining Trading Down 21.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$12.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inventus Mining

In related news, Director Glen Alexander Milne purchased 500,000 shares of Inventus Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,952,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,235. 31.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Inventus Mining

Inventus Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and base metals. It holds 100% interests in the Pardo Paleoplacer gold project covering an area of 3.8 square kilometers block of mineral leases and 180 square kilometers of mineral claims; and Sudbury 2.0 project totaling an area of 240 square kilometers of mineral claims located in Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario.

