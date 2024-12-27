Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,348,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 837,448 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.64.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- S&P 500 ETFs: Expense Ratios That Can Boost Your Long-Term Gains
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- How AI Implementation Could Help MongoDB Roar Back in 2025
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Hedge Funds Boost Oil Positions: Is a Major Rally on the Horizon?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.