Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,348,795 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 837,448 shares.The stock last traded at $20.65 and had previously closed at $20.64.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCP. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,105.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 475,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 435,822 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

