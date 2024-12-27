Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,300 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the November 30th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 314,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 225,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 66,264 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 185,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after buying an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCV traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.05. 74,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,827. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

