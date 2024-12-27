Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Barclays raised their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Invesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IVZ

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Trading Up 0.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. Invesco has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Invesco’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is -89.13%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.